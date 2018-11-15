Ice Storm Warning in effect until noon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Tri-State until noon Thursday.
Up to three tenths of an inch of ice is expected. Some areas already are reporting a quarter of an inch accumulation.
Temperatures are at the freezing mark of 32 degrees across most of region, but they are expected to dip to 29 by daybreak.
School closings and delays are coming in. So far, Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools are on a two-hour delay, and Adams County/Ohio Valley Schools are starting 90 minutes later than normal.
COMPLETE LIST: School Closings & Delays
Rain that turned into freezing rain began falling overnight and continues this morning.
It’s slicking over everything in its path: vehicles, mailboxes and trees, bringing down several trees and branches, according to area dispatchers.
A downed tree is blocking one lane on EB U.S. 50 at Taft, according to Cincinnati police.
“As road conditions are currently deteriorating, please only travel if totally necessary,” police said in a tweet about 1:30 a.m.
So far, main roads are open and passable with many pre-treated, but bridges, overpasses and off-ramps are slick.
“An Ice Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice accumulation will make travel dangerous or impossible," reads the advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
“Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Snapped power lines and falling tree branches are also possible.”
Over an inch of rain has fallen in areas of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky, and that rain continues to advance to the east.
Ice is causing power outages that more than tripled in the last few hours. Nearly 30,000 Duke Energy customers are in the dark, according to the utility’s website.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Wilmington say they cannot recall the last time an Ice Storm Warning was issued. So far through 2006, they can’t find one in their records.
The last major ice storm was in 2007, they said.
