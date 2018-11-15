ICE STORM WARNING Until Noon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Take it slow this mornings as plenty of standing water and icy conditions in spots will slow you down.
An ICE STORM WARNING remains in effect until noon Thursday for most of the Tri-State.
Ice accumulation continues on sidewalks, bridges, ramps, and especially neighbor streets.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some of our counties far east and south of the city.
Rain, freezing rain, and sleet with more of all rain will change during the commute between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Drivers should look for icy patches on elevated roads and other surfaces while main roads will mainly just be wet.
This afternoon, expect on-and-off rain showers before a light snow change over late evening and early overnight.
The daytime high temperature will be 37 degrees.
We will remain dry on Friday through Sunday afternoon with our next chance of showers late Sunday evening.
Weekend temperatures will range in the low to mid 40’s.
Next week, we look mainly dry Monday through Thanksgiving Day with sunshine and mid 40’s for highs.
