J Balvin has everything to gain at this year's Latin Grammys
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, J Balvin appears at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas. The Latin Recording Academy announced Monday that J Balvin, who leads Latin Grammy nominations this year with eight nods, will perform at the awards ceremony on November 15 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File) (Eric Jamison)
By REGINA GARCIA CANO and SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS | November 15, 2018 at 3:03 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 3:03 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J Balvin has everything to gain at this year's Latin Grammy Awards.

The Colombian reggaeton star leads all nominees ahead of Thursday's ceremony with eight nods, including two for record of the year, one for album of the year and another for his hit version of "Mi Gente" with Willy William and featuring Beyonce.

Spanish sensation Rosalia is next with five nominations. Her flamenco and trap hit "Malamente" is up for record and song of the year, as well as best urban fusion/performance, best alternative song and best short form music video.

The 19th Latin Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

FILE - In this April 28, 2016 file photo, Spanish singer and composer Maria Rozalen performs at Lunario in Mexico City. Rozalen has been nominated for two Latin Grammys, including album of the year for her "Cuando el río suena...” and for song of the year for her, “La puerta violeta." The awards ceremony is Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista, File)
FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, members of the Mexican rock band Mana, guitarist Sergio Vallin, left, and bassist Juan Calleros perform during their Latino Power tour in La Paz, Bolivia. The Latin Recording Academy will recognize Mana as the Person of the Year Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)
