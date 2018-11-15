Pike County suspect’s tattoo considered by some a white supremacist symbol

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - As George “Billy” Wagner III waived his right to an extradition hearing Wednesday afternoon, a tattoo on his left arm caught they eyes of some.
Wagner III is one of several suspects charged with killing a family of eight in a shooting massacre more than two years ago in Pike County, Ohio. He was the first to face a judge Wednesday.
ADDITIONAL COVERAGE | Pike County massacre: Wagner family patriarch waives extradition
The tattoo, described by the Anti-Defamation League as three interlocking triangles, is known as the “knot of the slain" and is of Norse origin. The League says some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists, have appropriated the knot image as a racist symbol.
Wagner III waived extradition in a brief appearance in Lexington District Court in Fayette County, Ky. He sat in the Fayette County Jail on Wednesday waiting to be moved to Butler County.
It’s unclear when he will be moved back to Ohio. Court officials in Fayette County scheduled another court appearance Dec. 7.
