Prosecutor: No criminal charges in Kyle Plush’s death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Thursday no criminal charges will be filed in Kyle Plush’s death.
“My sympathy goes out to the Plush family on the loss of Kyle. It is impossible to imagine the pain that they must feel over his untimely death," Deters said in a news release.
Kyle, 16, died April 10 when he suffocated inside his minivan in a parking lot at Seven Hills School in Madisonville despite twice calling Cincinnati’s 911 center for help.
Prosecutors reviewed the Cincinnati Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff’s investigations and two reports from outside consultants for the city.
The consultants reviewed the 911 call takers and officers' handling of his two 911 calls pleading for help as he was trapped inside his minivan.
Cincinnati City Council is hearing the results of those right now at City Hall.
City Council promptly took action following Kyle’s death and pledged sweeping changes to emergency response procedures.
They approved $454,000 to increase 911 staff and to improve technology at the 911 center as part of a 12-month action plan.
They took oversight of the 911 center away from the Cincinnati Police Department and returned it to civilian control.
The city also launched a new system called Smart911 designed to make it easier for first responders to find 911 callers in an emergency.
Once people register for it, their emergency information will automatically be displayed to call takers when they dial 911.
“I want to thank the city of Cincinnati for their cooperation in this investigation and credit them with taking necessary steps to improve the 911 system so that something like this will, hopefully, never happen again,” Deters said.
