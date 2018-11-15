Snowstorm to hit Tri-State Thursday evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The center of the storm system will move through the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thursday evening bringing snow showers and in spots a quick accumulation up to 1 inch.
Treated and well traveled roads will remain wet. Watch out for a slick spot or two if it is snowing while you are driving.
Overnight the snow ends and it gets cold, dropping into the upper 20s. There may be a few icy patches on untreated roads from refreezing.
The weather stays dry until Sunday when we may see a few light flurries or showers.
Next week look for quiet weather.
