Snowstorm to hit Tri-State Thursday evening
Treated and well traveled roads will remain wet. Watch out for a slick spot or two if it is snowing while you are driving.
By Steve Horstmeyer | November 15, 2018 at 3:40 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 3:40 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The center of the storm system will move through the FOX19 NOW viewing area Thursday evening bringing snow showers and in spots a quick accumulation up to 1 inch.

Treated and well traveled roads will remain wet. Watch out for a slick spot or two if it is snowing while you are driving.

Overnight the snow ends and it gets cold, dropping into the upper 20s. There may be a few icy patches on untreated roads from refreezing.

The weather stays dry until Sunday when we may see a few light flurries or showers.

Next week look for quiet weather.

