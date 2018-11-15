Wintry Thursday morning commute expected, school delays announced

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Thursday will be damp and chilly with a wet wintry mix of precipitation falling. Most of what falls will be rain.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire Tri-State through noon Thursday. Rain, freezing rain, and sleet all started by 9 p.m. Wednesday at FOX19 and will fall into the early morning hours before transitioning to rain for the morning commute.
Look for icy patches on elevated roads and other surfaces in the morning (but mainly wet roads).
In between rain and snow are what meteorologists call “transitional forms” of precipitation, freezing rain and sleet. Freezing rain reaches the ground as liquid and freezes to a glaze as it splats on cold surfaces. We call it freezing rain but by international agreement it is called glaze. Little ice pellets that ping off your windshield and bounce off the ground makes up what we call sleet. Around the world it is called ice pellets.
After the morning commute temps rise enough for the precipitation to be all rain for the evening commute.
