Traffic Alert: Ice closes Suspension Bridge, Clay Wade Bailey

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Icy conditions have closed at least two major bridges and continue to cause slick driving conditions Thursday morning.
The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge closed about 6:30 a.m.
The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge has been shut down since late Wednesday, Cincinnati police said.
It’s not clear when the bridges will reopen.
An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect until noon Thursday.
Up to three tenths of an inch of ice is expected as freezing rain continues to come down, slicking over everything in its path and bringing down trees and branches.
Some areas already are reporting a quarter of an inch accumulation.
Cincinnati police and the National Weather Service in Wilmington are warning drivers to stay off roads if they can.
