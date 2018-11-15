Two more Pike County suspects due in court

PIKE COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Two women arrested this week in connection with the Pike County massacre will make their first court appearances Thursday.
Rita Newcomb, 65, of South Webster, and Fredericka Wagner, 76, of Lucasville, are scheduled to face a judge at 2 p.m. in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
Both were indicted on felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury for allegedly misleading investigators over the course of the investigation.
Newcomb also is charged with forgery.
The women are held without bond at the Pickaway County Jail.
They were taken into custody Tuesday by agents with Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation(BCI) and deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.
George “Billy” Wagner, 47, his wife, Angela Wagner, 48, and their two grown sons, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, also were indicted and apprehended at various locations in Ohio and Kentucky.
They are each charged with eight counts of aggravated murder with the possibility for the death penalty.
Billy Wagner and his wife likely will be in court for their arraignment in Pike County the week after Thanksgiving, Prosecutor Rob Junk said.
His office is trying to line up attorneys for them now.
Wagner waived extradition to Ohio Wednesday when he made a brief court appearance in court in Fayette County, Kentucky. He is expected to be moved soon to the Butler County Jail.
The Wagners are accused of killing seven members of the Rhoden family, plus the fiancée of one of the Rhoden victims, at four different Pike County homes on April 22, 2016.
Killed were: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, his ex-wife Dana Manley Rhoden, 37, and their three children, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20. Frankie Rhoden's fiancée, Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 20, was also killed, along with the elder Christopher Rhoden's brother Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and cousin Gary Rhoden, 38.
Most of the victims were shot to death as they slept. Three young children at home at the time of the murders were left physically unharmed.
The Wagners faces additional charges of aggravated burglary, forgery, conspiracy, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, unauthorized use of property, interception of wire, oral, or electronic communications and obstructing justice.
Jake Wagner is also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He’s accused of having sexual contact with Hanna May Rhoden when she was 15 years old and he was 20.
Jake Wagner is the father of Hanna May Rhoden’s older daughter, Sophia, then 3, who was staying with the Wagners on the night the homicides took place.
That child’s custody was a factor in the elaborately planned crime, Ohio Attorney General and Governor-Elect Mike DeWine announced, finally revealing at least part of the motive.
