Warnings and Advisories Cancelled

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The Ice Storm Warning and the Winter Weather Advisory have both been cancelled prior to their noon expiration time.
Ice on trees and power lines is melting as temperatures rise into the mid 30s. We should see daytime high temps near 37 degrees.
Afternoon on-and-off rain showers will change over to light snow showers this evening and early overnight as colder air filters back into the tri-state. No accumulation is expected.
We will remain dry on Friday through Sunday afternoon with our next chance of showers late Sunday evening.
Weekend temperatures will range in the low to mid 40’s.
Next week, we look mainly dry Monday through Thanksgiving Day with sunshine and mid 40’s for highs.
