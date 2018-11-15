Cleveland tops list for most bed bugs in the country

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Check your bedding, purses, jackets, and furniture! For the second year in a row, a new study ranks Cleveland as the top bed bug-infested city in the United States.
Four Ohio cities, including Cleveland, were listed in the top 10:
- Cleveland
- Philadelphia
- Los Angeles
- Indianapolis
- Cincinnati
- Dallas-Fort Worth
- New York
- Columbus, Ohio
- Houston
- Dayton, Ohio
The data compiled by Terminix is based on the number of service calls between Oct. 1, 2017 and Sept. 30, 2018.
Bed bugs are about the size of an apple seed, making them difficult to spot.
Infestations can go undetected for a long period of time, especially since the pests are largely active at night. Signs can include shed bed bug skins or blood spots on mattresses and sheets.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.