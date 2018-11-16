Cloudy weekend ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The weather has settled down and cold air and clouds will dominate most of the weekend.
A weak disturbance will bring the chance of a few flurries or sprinkles Sunday into early Monday morning but no significant precipitation is in the forecast.
Next week will be dry with a warming trend. In the FOX19 NOW 10-Day forecast the weather through Thanksgiving and Black Friday will be dry.
The weekend following Thanksgiving looks wet at this time but for travelers we do not have any ice or snow event through the holiday travel weekend.
