Dry for a Few Days

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Expect some breaks in the clouds at times this afternoon as we head into the upper 30s to 40 degrees.
Your weekend will start with temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday morning.
With some sunshine, afternoon temperatures should warm into the middle 40s.
A weak, moisture-starved disturbance will generate some cloud cover and the chance for a few sprinkles or a light snow shower late Sunday.
At this point, it does not look like enough to completely wet the ground.
Next week will be quiet and uneventful.
Daytime highs will be in the mid-40’s for a good portion of next week as we stay dry.
An early look at weather for Thanksgiving hints at dry weather with high temperatures in the low 50s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.