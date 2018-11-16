Drying out this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -We have dried out nicely as temperatures drop back into the upper 20’s in spots Friday morning.
With the exception of a very isolated slick spots due to refreeze, most of our roads have dried out overnight.
Look for clouds breaking at times this afternoon. Otherwise, our high temperature will reach 40 degrees.
Your weekend will start with temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday morning.
With some sunshine, afternoon temperatures should warm into the middle 40s.
A weak disturbance, which will also be starved for moisture, will generate some cloud cover and the chance for a few sprinkles or a light snow shower late Sunday.
At this point, it does not look like enough to completely wet the ground.
Next week, at least until Friday, will be chilly to cool and uneventful.
Daytime highs will be in the mid-40’s for a good portion of next week as we stay dry.
An early look at weather for Thanksgiving hints at dry weather with high temperatures in the low 50s.
For travelers, Sunday of the holiday weekend may see rain from Denver to St. Louis.
