East Cleveland torture-death suspect weeps in court; police say more arrests expected

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police are looking for two more suspects who could be connected to a brutal double murder that sent shock waves through Northeast Ohio.
Police say they want those suspects behind bars as quickly as possible, because they have threatened witnesses in the case.
Standing before an East Cleveland Judge, 23-year-old murder suspect Ronald Newberry did not show any emotion.
“Detectives bond recommendations is $5,321,770 cash. That number is significant to the victim, Paul Bradley,” said the detective in court.
Newberry is accused of torturing 14-year-old Bedford honor roll student, Paris Bradley, before killing her and her father, Paul Bradley.
“This is extremely disturbing because of the fact is was a 14-year-old girl. It’s unconscionable that they would torture somebody that young,” said East Cleveland Police Commander Scott Gardner.
Cleveland 19’s Lacey Crisp has talked to Newberry in the past. He was shot 16 times on Pawnee Avenue, then drove himself into Euclid. Cleveland EMS refused to send an ambulance. Police drove him to the hospital.
“We’ve got a huge amount of evidence and testimony, and witness statements relative to this since we made the first arrest on Newberry,” Gardner said. Co-defendent Kodii Gibson was also in court, and was very emotional at times.
“They are also indicating that this may be a specification where they would be seeking the death penalty and, or life in prison,” the judge told Gibson in court. At that time Gibson dropped his head and was audibly crying in court.
Police say one of the two suspects is cooperating, and giving them information on what happened. “Something that came to a realization with him. He had remorse the entire time that he was with us. I think this was basically letting him out,” Gardner said.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.