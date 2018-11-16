Get your branches and tree limbs picked up after ice storm

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Many of you probably have tree limbs and branches you need to get rid of following Thursday’s ice storm.
Cincinnati’s Department of Public Services is going to offer a special pickup on Saturday, Nov. 17 for residents affected by the storm.
In order for you to get a pickup, you must request it via the Fix it Cincy! app or by calling the City’s Customer Service Center, (513) 591-6000
In your request, you must state that the pickup is due to Thursday’s ice storm. Tree limbs and branches must be placed on the curbside, not blocking the sidewalk, prior to collection.
And a related note - garbage collection may be delayed due to street accessibility. You should leave their garbage carts out and the city will collect them as soon as it can.
