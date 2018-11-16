Jake Wagner to make first court appearance in Columbus

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A custody dispute involving the young daughter of Edward “Jake” Wagner and Hanna Rhoden played a role in the execution-style killings of Hanna and seven of her family members, according to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.
On Friday, Wagner will make his first court appearance after he and his family were arrested earlier this week on aggravated murder charges with the possibility of the death penalty for all of their murders.
He is due in Franklin County Municipal Court at 1 p.m., court officials said.
Three generations of the Wagner family were indicted this week in connection with the state’s most complex homicide investigation and one that sent fear throughout Pike County.
The Rhoden family was found fatally shot in four residences on two properties the morning of April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; 37; Christopher Rhoden’s ex-wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20.
Two babies and a small child who were in the homes were not harmed.
Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden’s daughter, Sophia, who was 3 at the time, was not there when the shootings occurred.
DeWine said a custody dispute over the child played a role in the elaborately planned massacre.
Wagner, 26, and his parents, George "Billy” Wagner III, 47, Angela Wagner, 48, and older brother, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, are all charged with aggravated murder with the possibility for the death penalty.
They face several additional charges including conspiracy, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.
Jake is also charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for having sexual contact with Hanna when she was 15 and he was 20 years old.
