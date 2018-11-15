Multiple manhole covers explode off streets across Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rushed to Public Square at 5 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports that flames were shooting from a blown off manhole on West 2nd Street.
Officials said an underground fire, sparked by a faulty cable, blew off the manhole cover.
No injuries were reported, but RTA buses were diverted away from the scene.
Then, around 8:15 p.m., another manhole cover blew at Pearl and Devonshire Roads--near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The manhole fell on a car, smashing its windshield.
Finally, around 9:40 p.m., witnesses heard a loud boom downtown on West St. Clair Avenue between West 3rd and West 6th Streets, where several more manhole covers blew.
Police have cordoned off the area, near the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
It’s not yet clear what triggered the last two underground explosions, and no injuries have been reported.
More than 500 customers are without power downtown because of the explosions.
