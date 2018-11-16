NKY attorney charged with rape, human trafficking

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 50-year-old Northern Kentucky attorney has been indicted by a Kenton County grand jury for numerous sex crimes including rape and human trafficking.
Robert Poole was indicted on Nov. 15 on the following 15 counts:
- two counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity
- one count of unlawful transaction with a minor under 16 for illegal sexual activity
- two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor under 18 for illegal sexual activity
- three counts of human trafficking of an adult for commercial sexual activity
- five counts of complicity to human trafficking of an adult for commercial sexual activity
- one count of third-degree rape
- one count of bribing a witness
According to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, Poole was arrested on Nov. 16 and is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
Poole is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 26 in Kenton Circuit Court.
The investigation into Poole began after the Campbell County Police Department referred information to the Erlanger Police Department following the conviction of former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan for human trafficking and other sex crimes.
Nolan would hang out at a local woman’s shelter and volunteer at drug court to meet women addicted to opioids, said Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley, the special prosecutor in the case.
Nolan coerced women, seven of which were under 18, into sex acts, Whaley said. All but two of the 19 victims were addicted to heroin or other opioids. He plied many with drugs and threatened to take them away if they didn’t comply with his sexual demands.
Ex-judge Nolan will serve 20 years in prison but he is eligible for parole in four years.
