Officer shoots dog after it bites his hand

ANDERSON TWP. - (FOX19) - A Fairfax police officer shot and wounded a dog in self-defense after it bit his hand early Friday, Newtown police said.
The dog survived, and SPCA Cincinnati was called to pick up the animal, they said.
The officer, whose name was not immediately available, was treated at the scene and is fine, police said.
The shooting occurred as police pursued suspects who stole scrap metal and a work van from two separate businesses on Ohio 32 (Main Street) in Newtown about 2:30 a.m., according to Newtown police.
Officers pursued the stolen van after receiving a 911 call.
Both suspects were taken into custody and arrested, police said.
Their names were not immediately available.
One was charged with auto theft, and the other was charged with theft from a business.
