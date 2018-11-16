CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The last of the snow showers from the storm that brought the heavy glaze of ice to the Tri-State have moved to the east.
After a cloudy start, look for partial clearing late Friday. A more accurate description of what happens Friday may be a “brightening of the sky.” Your weekend will start with temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday morning. With some sunshine, afternoon temperatures should warm into the middle 40s.
A weak disturbance, which will also be starved for moisture, will generate some cloud cover and the chance for a few sprinkles or flurries Sunday. At this point it does not look like enough to completely wet the ground.
Next week, at least until Friday, will be chilly to cool and uneventful. An early look at weather for Thanksgiving hints at dry weather with high temperatures in the middle 50s. For travelers Sunday of the holiday weekend may see rain from Denver to St. Louis.
