Remembering the sweet life of a town wiped out by wildfire

This undated photo provided by Glenn Harrington shows people walking along the Honey Run Covered Bridge in Butte Creek Canyon in Paradise, Calif. The bridge above a creek was built in 1886 after the discovery of gold in Butte County. It was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 and was the only covered bridge in America with three unequal sections. It too, is now gone, in the deadliest, most destructive wildfire in California history. (Glenn Harrington via AP) (AP)