Ribbon cutting for renovated Union Terminal is Saturday Nov. 17

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -After a two and a half-year renovation and the first full construction in the museum’s history since 1933, a public ribbon cutting will take place to kick start the opening of Union Terminal on Saturday, Nov. 17.
The exhibitions include The Duke Energy Holiday Trains, Dinosaur Hall in the Museum of Natural History and Science, and the Public Landing in the Cincinnati History Museum.
The $228 million restoration includes the fountain near the front of the entrance, the rotunda, the Scripps Howard Newsreel Theater, the ceiling murals in the Losantiville dining room, the lobby, restrooms in the Duke Energy Children’s Museum lobby and in the Children’s museum, wheelchairs and strollers will be available for rent, and more.
The public will not be able to visit the Omnimax Theater until Dec. The $3 million project will have an Imax and lazer that will replace the current projection system.
Earlier this week, the museum celebrated the the renovated Public Landing and the Dinosaur Hall. The ribbon cutting will be held at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.