‘River Queen’ loses power, briefly adrift on Ohio River

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - BB Riverboats' “River Queen” briefly went adrift on the Ohio River after losing power Friday morning.
A crew of three were the only ones on board at the time, said BB Riverboats Sales Manager Rick Menninger.
The crew was able to drop the anchor after a few minutes and steer the massive vessel onto the riverbanks in Covington under the Brent Spence Bridge connecting downtown Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky.
No one was hurt, Menninger said.
BB Riverboats dispatched “Belle of Cincinnati” to tow “River Queen,” back, but power was restored on it shortly after, and “River Queen” was able to steam away on its own.
