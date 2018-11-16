‘River Queen’ loses power, briefly adrift on Ohio River

‘River Queen’ loses power, briefly adrift on Ohio River
Photo: "River Queen(left) is on the banks of the Ohio River under the Brent Spence Bridge after it went adrift when it lost power Friday morning. "Belle of Cincinnati" (right) sailed over to help if needed. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Alison Montoya)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 16, 2018 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated November 16 at 10:27 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - BB Riverboats' “River Queen” briefly went adrift on the Ohio River after losing power Friday morning.

A crew of three were the only ones on board at the time, said BB Riverboats Sales Manager Rick Menninger.

The crew was able to drop the anchor after a few minutes and steer the massive vessel onto the riverbanks in Covington under the Brent Spence Bridge connecting downtown Cincinnati with Northern Kentucky.

No one was hurt, Menninger said.

BB Riverboats dispatched “Belle of Cincinnati” to tow “River Queen,” back, but power was restored on it shortly after, and “River Queen” was able to steam away on its own.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.