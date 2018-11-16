Storm update: Some may go days without power, Friday school delays roll in

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Duke Energy says some people could be without power for days as crews work on repairs from Thursday morning’s icy storm.
Around 300 crews from the Carolinas are expected to be in Hamilton County on Friday to help restore power. Many people are feeling left out, but Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen says crews are working hard to fix things.
With snow in the forecast Thursday night, a few Friday morning school delays have already been announced.
The last of the snow showers from the storm that brought the heavy glaze of ice to the Tri-State have moved to the east.
After a cloudy start, look for partial clearing late Friday. A more accurate description of what happens Friday may be a “brightening of the sky.” Your weekend will start with temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday morning. With some sunshine, afternoon temperatures should warm into the middle 40s.
Cincinnati is no stranger to snow and cold weather from ice sheets on car windows to slick roads, but the aftermath of Thursday’s storm is definitely making a dramatic exit, leaving thousands without power.
For Duke Energy, this is the worst kind of weather system.
“Any kind of precipitation is usually tolerant except for ice,” said Thelen. “Ice is going to be significant, which is why we saw to many outages.”
Thelen says it could take days before things are back to normal.
“The type of damage that’s out there, the type of resources we’re needing, we have everybody working on extra extended shifts,” she said. “We have every additional crew available.”
If you see a downed power line, don’t go near it. It could be live and you or your pets could get hurt.
