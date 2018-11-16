Two local women live in Clermont County animal shelter to raise $50,000

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ringing in the big 5-0 with a bang is an idea that many have, but one realtor’s idea for her fiftieth birthday means putting her passion for animals and the community in to action with the help of one local radio personality.
Monica Weakley and her friend, WKRQ’s Mollie Watson, will be participating in the 50 50 50 fundraiser for the Clermont Animal Care Humane Society in Clermont County.
“I am so incredibly honored to have Mollie as my partner-in-crime for the weekend," said Weakley. “She is such a trooper and will bring so much energy to the event.”
They are spending 50 hours in a kennel, from 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 to 12 p.m. on Nov. 18, to raise awareness and $50,000 for the shelter.
"This is a way to make a tangible difference and support the incredible hard work that has been done in the last 10 months to improve the shelter experience for Clermont’s animals, and to significantly improve shelter management,” Weakley said. “These efforts need to be recognized and supported by the community through fundraising events such as this because the shelter can’t operate solely on revenue from the sale of dog tags, which right now is the only county funding it receives.”
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.