Fatal crash closes Columbia Parkway

EAST WALNUT HILLS, OH (FOX19) - A fatal crash has closed both sides of Columbia Parkway Friday morning.
It’s not clear when the main east-west thoroughfare that connects the east side of Cincinnati and Hamilton County with Downtown will reopen. Motorists are advised to detour onto southbound Interstate 71 and I-275 or Reading Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the two-vehicle crash was reported on Collins Avenue just off Columbia Parkway at about 5:45 a.m., Cincinnati fire officials said.
There is a total of 4 victims, they said in a tweet.
One of the vehicles appears to be split down the middle.
Collins Avenue also is closed at William Howard Taft until further notice.
Police say motorists should use Taft to Columbia Parkway as a detour.
Watch for emergency vehicles in the area and expect delays.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story as information develops.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.