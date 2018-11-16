WATCH: SWAT team surprises boy at school, presents him with certificate of greatness

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team made a surprise visit to a boy in school on Thursday.
In a social media post, his mom said Cy had been struggling since their move to Kentucky.
“Cy has really struggled since our move to Kentucky to find his “crew” and a group that he feels he belongs in. We’ve had so many countless nights of tearful conversations about his feelings of being left out and ignored,” Tiffany Hemsath said in her post.
When the Boone County Sheriff’s Department heard of his struggles, they decided to pay him a visit at Erpenbeck Elementary.
“Do you guys know of a student by the name of Cy,” a deputy asked the class.
“He’s right here,” his teacher said, as Cy raised his hand.
“Come here for a second... you’re not in any trouble - we’ve got something for you,” the deputy said.
They presented him with a certificate of greatness in front of his classmates.
The SWAT team then entered the classroom and brought him donuts to share and invited Cy and his class out to their SWAT vehicle.
His face was lit up with pure joy and excitement.
“I don’t think I can adequately describe how thankful I am of our local police force. His face beamed when he told me everyone high fived him and gave him a hug afterward thanking him for inviting them along. It truly made his whole year and I know it’s a moment he will never forget,” Hemsath said.
