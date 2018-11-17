Brody Allen’s brother Andrew ‘doing well’ after 3 successful procedures

How much can one family endure? God has given us challenges that I don't think any family should ever bear. I have doubted many times my own ability to lead our family through this. I've learned we can endure much more than we think and we are all greater than we believe. God is not the reason for our circumstances. He didn't do this to us. We're all human. Brody got cancer. Andrew was involved in a terrible accident. We're not the only family to ever have terrible things happen to them. Everyone will have difficult times in their life. Many have had much worse than us. So we will continue to lean on him and you. You have followed our families journey for a reason. It's different for all of you. I can't express how important you all are to us. When I am at my weakest I can go on Team Brody and you are there for me. At our darkest hours you have been there to pick me back up and help me carry on. I'm not sure why God lead you to us. But he did for a reason and I will never be able to thank you enough for answering the call when we needed you most.