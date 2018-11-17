Mark Wahlberg donates $20,000 to Buckeye Ranch

By Natalya Daoud | November 17, 2018 at 11:36 AM EST - Updated November 17 at 11:36 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mark Wahlberg donated a large chunk of change to an Ohio treatment facility Wednesday.

The actor along with his business partner Jay Feldman donated $20,000 to Buckeye Ranch.

The ranch is a facility that treats emotional, behavioral and mental health services for both children and families, the organization says.

The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation donated $10,000 and another $10,000 was donated by Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet.

The facility, which has several of locations throughout Central and Southwestern Ohio and serves over 2,350 youth daily and have a staff of over 530.

The Buckeye Ranch posted their appreciation for Wahlberg on Facebook.

