CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The weather will be much less of a headline grabber as we head through the weekend and toward the Thanksgiving holiday.
Saturday will be dry with some clearing later, so you may see a few hours of sunshine Saturday afternoon. Clouds increase again Saturday evening.
Overnight Sat/Sun a weak clipper system heads our way. Alberta clipper weather systems are named after the three-masted clipper ships of sailing days. Clipper weather systems, unlike the ships, are small but both move with great speed relative to their counterparts. This system has little moisture to work with and as a result the precipitation will be sprinkles or flurries Sunday into Monday early morning.
Dry weather takes over Monday afternoon and continues through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The following weekend weather will be showery from the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.
For holiday travelers the inconvenience of wet roads it the worst weather to expect.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.