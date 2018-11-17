There’s still a chance to get tickets to sold out Hamilton shows

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Hamilton craze is now sweeping Cincinnati. The hit Broadway show will open at the Aronoff Center for the Arts on February 19 and will continue through March 10.
Thousands of people went online Friday morning and nearly 500 lined up outside of the Aronoff Center hoping to get their hands on tickets. Within two hours they were sold out.
The Hamilton Broadway show has been selling out to audiences across the country. Crowds starting lining up at the Aronoff Center at 4 a.m. to secure their spot for the tickets sales which began at 9 a.m. Some say the wait was worth it.
“I feel relieved. It’s a very big event and I think it’s been a couple years in the making so I have tickets. I’m good to go. I don’t have to worry about it anymore,” Michael Walker, who was able to grab four tickets for the opening night.
Others didn't walk away as happy.
“I tried to get tickets this morning online had it up. I couldn’t get through, by the time I was close the website said there was only one seat left,” said Luke Sillies.
He then went to the box office hoping for a different outcome, but all the tickets were sold out.
Elizabeth Truitt-Armstrong, the Director of Regional Marketing and Public Relations, says that they haven’t seen the large frenzy of crowds for the opening day of ticket sales before but they weren’t surprised.
"The demand and excitement around Hamilton is kind of unprecedented. It's something completely different to see. It's a lot of fun," said Truitt-Armstrong.
Truitt-Armstrong says those who weren't able to buy tickets on Friday still may be able to see the show.
“There will be more tickets released likely closer to time or as we go along," she said.
She adds that around 40 tickets will be sold to winners for $10 during a random lottery drawing at each show. Plus, the production may release more seats.
Sillies says he hasn’t lost hope yet.
The Aronoff Center will not make an announcement when more tickets are available, so Truitt-Armstrong is reminding people to check the website frequently to see if tickets are available.
