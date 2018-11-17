Watch out for storm clean-up scammers

FT. MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) - The Fort Mitchell Police Department is reminding residents to do their homework before paying someone to do repair or cleanup work after Wednesday night’s storm left damage across the Tri-State.
Sgt. Mike Gross says no legitimate contractor will only provide you with a verbal estimate for work. Residents should ask for proof that the business is licensed to do work in their city and also check the company’s website, Facebook or profile on the Better Business Bureau before giving permission for someone to work on their home.
“A legitimate contract isn’t going to care if you call the police,” Gross said. “That’s what we want people to know. Reach out to us, we’re always here if they need anything.”
Fort Mitchell is also executing what the department refers to as Stop and Talks with any suspicious solicitors they see going through neighborhoods. Officers will check to make sure those individuals are licensed to do the work they are offering.
