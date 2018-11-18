Baby giraffe dies at Columbus Zoo

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ubumwe, the less-than-a-month-old female Masai giraffe passed away on Saturday morning at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
The zoo says they will not have any information about the cause of death until they receive the necropsy results in several of weeks.
Ubumwe was born on Oct. 30 and since then, the team has taken close care of her and her mother, Zuri.
The team says Ubumwe was energetic and had been nursing, but it was not until early Friday evening that her behavior and appearance dramatically changed.
Zoo officials gave her fluids and pain medication due to gastrointestinal pain she was experiencing. She then started to nurse from her mother again, but her gastrointestinal problems continued.
Ubumwe underwent a follow-up ultrasound exam which illustrated her abnormal bowel activity.
The Columbus zoo team say she was then taken to get a CT scan, but the scan did not show a blockage or a reason for her discomfort that would require surgery.
Saturday morning Unumwe’s health drastically deteriorated.
The zoo says they appreciate all of the support for their team during this extremely difficult time and will provide updates when more information becomes available.
