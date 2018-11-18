Charity project builds beds for Tri-State kids

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - By the end of this weekend, more than one hundred kids in the Tri-State will finally know what it feels like to get a good night’s sleep.
It’s all part of the “Build-A-Bed Project”, coordinated by the International Conference of Missions, or ICOM, who have been setting-up a workshop at the Duke Energy Convention Center.
As you walk in, you’re hit with the sounds of hammers, drills and nearly 800 excited kids!
It may be noisy, but volunteers said this is what good sleep sounds like.
They’re building more than a hundred beds and then will donate them to low income children in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
“We’re gonna need some door holders!,” bellowed one volunteer. “We’re gonna need some door holders!”
It takes a lot of people to pull this off, from carrying all the parts, to holding the doors open for those doing the carrying!
This was Greg Jacob's first time at ICOM.
"I get to hang out with my friends, learn about God, it's pretty fun!," said Jacobs. "If I get a chance to sleep in a bed, I think other kids should be able to have that chance too, because it's not really fair."
It may not be fair, but it’s a reality for hundreds of kids all over the region.
“There are a lot of kids in our region who just don’t have the best sleeping situation, we had over 300 applications and requests for beds this year,” said Andy Brunsman, who is with SafetyNet Alliance of Northern Kentucky.
“Who’s ready to go?,” asked another volunteer, as he handed out mattresses to the eager helpers.
ICOM helped with buying the wood and the new mattresses. And while it’s a struggle for some of the smaller teens to carry a mattress by themselves, we saw teams of two girls proving, four hands make for way better balancing.
A brigade of U-Hauls parked outside the Duke Energy Center will be loaded, then taken to the Brighton Center at Newport High School.
Volunteers pre-cut everything before this weekend, so putting them together should be a breeze!
"So, all the requests go into a hopper,” said Brunsman. “We kind of circle the hopper and pull them out and it's a race to 100 and as soon as we get to a hundred beds, we stop." The kids also get a bed in a bag, sheets, pillows, pillow cases, a comforter, really everything a kid would need to make a bed their own.
The head board, foot board and side rails are all raw wood.
"So it give the family the freedom to paint them, stain them, do whatever they want to make it appropriate for their child," said Brunsman. "It's a really feel good thing, but we all know that the better sleep you get, the more successful you are too. It helps you as a student, it helps you develop and it helps you feel good about yourself."
Hundreds of volunteers will work from 9-3 Sunday, in teams, delivering the beds to homes and assembling them right there in the kid’s rooms.
