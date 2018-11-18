Church collects 115,000 Thanksgiving meals

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati church is collecting thousands of Thanksgiving meals for people in need.
Sunday is the twenty-third year members of Crossroads Church will collect meals.
The church says the meals will be given to other churches, ministries, schools and faith-based communities who will hand them out to those who need it.
This year they will be collecting 115,000 Thanksgiving meals for the Greater Cincinnati area and 60,000 pounds of food for their partners in South Africa.
The church says for every Thanksgiving season, members of the church pick up a list of Thanksgiving items to buy for the food drive, which then gets put in to a box. Each meal feeds 10 people.
The boxes will be collected on from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Anthem garage at 3075 Vandercar Way
