Cloudy, colder than average day

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday morning, look for areas of fog. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 30s.
The cloud cover will stick around Sunday afternoon.
Daytime highs remain colder than average only reaching the upper 40s.
An area of low pressure will deliver the chance of a rain and snow mix tonight into Monday.
High pressure will build just in time for midweek travel.
Dry conditions are in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Temperatures will gradually warm heading toward the weekend.
