Germania society of Cincinnati holds Christmas market

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For the twenty-second year, the Germania Market of Cincinnati will host Cincinnati’s oldest and most authentic German Christmas market.
Chirstkindlemarkt is a historical festive street market usually held in German speaking countries. Organizers say they are usually held in the town square where food, drinks, and seasonal items are sold from open-air stalls.
Members of the Germania Society will be hosting this festive event where people can submerge in the traditional German culture through music, dancing, food and drinks.
“Oh I just like the food, and the festivities, and just basically anything that celebrates the Germanic heritage,” Michael Neuman says.
Imported items such as glass blown ornaments, toys, steins, nutcrackers and cuckoo clocks will be for sale.
Organizers say children can enjoy carriage rides, appearances from Santa and St. Nicholas, as well as a petting zoo.
The event is held under enclosed heated tents at Germania Park.
It runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission for adults is $3 and children 14 and under are free. Parking is also free.
