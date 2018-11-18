Honoring slain teen one year later, family thanking first responders

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
Saturday marked that exactly a year had passed since 18-year-old Adoniyah Pruitt died from gunfire.
“You know it’s been a year,” Pruitt’s mother Valerie Bell said. “We have our good days and our bad days.”
Pruitt was shot while standing in a driveway on Behles St. in 2017.
“He was humble," Bell said. "He was quiet. He loved to skate. He loved to rap. He loved to tumble. He loved his nieces and nephews.”
Pruitt’s family and friends gathered on Saturday to remember him, but also to thank first responders for trying to save his life and presenting them and the funeral home with a plaque.
“I want to thank you all so much," Bell said. "Many people may not express their gratitude or appreciation but this is coming from the heart.”
Bell presented three plaques during the ceremony, one for the funeral home, another for the Woodlawn Firefighters and Emergency Medical Technicians, and another for the Sheriff’s Deputies.
“A lot of times we don’t get to see the aftermath or the appreciation of the things that we’ve done," Woodlawn Fire Chief Amos Johnson said. "This is truly amazing.”
“I would like people to know there are good people and good cops and firefighters out here," Bell said. "Thank you very much.”
“Great to see the community coming together here tonight," said Sgt. Jeremy Depaoli, from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. "Very nice for them to recognize my sheriff’s department.”
A feeling Bell says comes from the heart.
“To thank them for just being there with my son, even though he passed away that he didn’t die alone and to show love from the heart," Bell said.
“Please stop the gun violence, please and can we show each other love," Bell said. "Give somebody a hug, tell them hey how are you doing today. Give them a smile because we all have a story to tell.”
