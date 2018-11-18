Johnson, Knaus reach checkered flag of championship pairing

Johnson turned the farewell weekend into a throwback party that celebrated his earlier years. The 43-year-old Johnson stunned the sport when he showed up at the track without his salt-and-pepper facial hair for the first time in nearly a dozen years. Johnson tweeted a photo of a razor with the caption, "I'm all in for the throwback weekend!" Johnson, a fitness freak, looked about as baby-faced as he did as a rookie in 2002. NASCAR poked fun at Johnson's retro look with a tweet that said, "2002 called, it wants its look back." Johnson's former look still was stamped on his official emoji on his Twitter feed.