Light Rain on the Way

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Clouds will continue to thicken overnight but precipitation will remain well to the north.
A weak cool front sagging into the region will provide for the chance of a sprinkle or light shower Sunday into Monday morning.
Afternoon high temps Sunday will creep into the mid 40s.
Overnight as cooler air filters in we could see a light rain/snow mix into the Monday morning commute as this system moves out of the area.
Monday morning low temps in the mid 30s should mean that there will be no real problems as you head out.
Clouds will stick around through Tuesday with sunshine returning from the middle to the end of the week.
Rain is back in the forecast for Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.