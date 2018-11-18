Man claims to be officer in NKY scam

Officers in Boone County warn people about man claiming to be an officer. (Source: pexels.com)
By Natalya Daoud | November 18, 2018 at 2:45 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 2:45 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man, claiming to be a Lieutenant, in the Boone county area is scamming people over the phone.

Police say that the unnamed man is cold calling people, telling them they are potentially wanted and the only way to solve the situation is to make a payment directly to him.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office stresses that they do not make phone calls demanding payments to void a legal process. Court fines should not be paid to the Boone County Sheriff’s office.

