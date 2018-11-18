Rain, snow mix possible Sunday night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The cloud cover will build as we head into the afternoon Sunday.
Daytime highs remain colder than average only reaching the upper 40s.
An area of low pressure will deliver the chance of a rain and snow mix tonight into Monday. Showers are in the forecast through the afternoon.
High pressure will build just in time for midweek travel.
Dry conditions are in the forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Temperatures will gradually warm heading toward the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.