Realtor mistakenly lists home for $77 million
The two bedroom and one bathroom single family home in Walnut Hills is considered the one of the most expensive houses in the Cincinnati area.
By Natalya Daoud | November 18, 2018 at 2:06 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 2:06 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Greater Cincinnati area is home to a few pricey pads, however, none that cost $77 million.

However, potential home-buyers recently noticed such a listing for a Walnut Hills home, making the two bedroom and one bathroom single family home one of the most expensive houses in the Cincinnati area.

It is not diamond crested nor does it have 18k gold counter tops.

The house, which is located on 1130 Foraker Avenue, is listed for just under $77,777,000 when it was supposed to be listed for $77,000.

It was built in 1903 and has a 3,833 square-foot lot.

The listing has changed since the time of the mistake to reflect the correct price..

