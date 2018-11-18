Trade in your UC parking ticket with a toy donation

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For the seventh year, University of Cincinnati students, faculty and staff, can get their parking tickets dismissed if they bring in a toy for Toys for Tots.
The receipt and toy must be brought to the Parking Services office at 4 Edwards Center at the main campus and the receipt must be equal or greater value of the ticket.
If someone who does not have a citation wants to donate, they will receive a $5 discount on a Fast Pass.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.