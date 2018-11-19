Auditor mentions Pike County while discussing proposed legislation on cost of capital crimes with multiple victims, defendants

COLUMBUS, OH (FOX19) - Ohio Auditor Dave Yost mentioned the Pike County massacre this week when discussing proposed legislation on the costs that come with crimes involving multiple victims and defendants.
Yost was joined Monday by Senator Bob Peterson and Representative Shane Wilkin to call for legislation to address financial strain they say is brought on a community by such cases. When a multi-defendant capital crime occurs in a county with limited resources, Yost said, local officials may be unable to seek justice because of the extraordinary cost of prosecuting such a case.
“The April 2016 capital case involving the murders of eight family members in Pike County illustrates this problem that could occur anywhere in Ohio,” said Yost during a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse. “Justice should not be dependent on the ability of the county government to cover the costs of prosecution and defense.”
Six people have been charged in connection with the Rhoden family homicides in Pike County.
Highlights of the proposed legislation include:
- Provides a statutory method for the State Controlling Board to authorize expenditure of state funds from the unappropriated balance of the general fund upon joint application of the State Public Defender and the Ohio Attorney General;
- This process would be narrowly tailored to only capital cases with multiple defendants and/or multiple victims, when both offices agree that extraordinary conditions require state assistance;
- The joint application would set out the necessity for the funds, with a good faith estimate of costs. The estimate should not be so detailed as to disclose trial strategy of either side;
- Funds would flow to the local government through the Public Defender and the Attorney General, as appropriate, and all other processes would remain the same. Prosecution authority remains with the local county prosecutor, not with the Attorney General. The trial judge would retain authority to review and approve expenditures of the money approved by the State Controlling Board.
