Cincinnati drivers among worst in the country, study shows

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In a new study by Allstate, Cincinnati is ranked to have some of the worst drivers in the nation. Surprised?
The Queen City ranked 172nd out of the top 200 cities based on accident data from the company.
The study shows drivers go an average 6.8 years between claims. The national average is 10 years.
The Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report shows Cincinnati drivers in rain or snow don’t do much better... shocking, we know. Ranking in at 167th place.
Best drivers can be found in Brownsville, TX. The worst? Baltimore, MD.
In 2017, Cincinnati ranked 164th.
