Cincinnati Metro introduces new rewards program

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For those that ride the metro and are looking to save money, a new rewards program will give them access to local discounts.
The Metro Perk$ program includes discounts at places like the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, the Cincinnati Art Museum and Einstein Bros. Bagels downtown Cincinnati and Clifton.
“The Metro Perk$ program is our way of rewarding loyal riders and saying thank you for choosing to go Metro,” Metro CEO and General Manager Dwight A. Ferrell says. “It’s also a great opportunity to connect our riders with some of the city’s most outstanding establishments we serve.”
In order to receive the discounts, riders must show their valid bus pass or enter a code provided by the businesses listed.
Businesses can contact Cincinnati Metro if they are interested in joining the Metro Perk$ program. More discounts will be added.
