Damp weather to continue Monday night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Grungy, damp weather will continue all Monday evening and overnight. As the air cools we may see a few flurries around the Tuesday morning commute.
It does NOT look like a problem causer for the morning commute, but from the “never say never” department, even though models have road surface and air temps warmer than freezing in the morning there could be an isolated cold spot or two that get a quick and thin coating of wet snow be become a bit slick for a short period of time.
Tuesday will be chilly with very slow clearing and Wednesday looks partly cloudy and cool but nice.
Thanksgiving Day will start cold. For the start of the 109th Thanksgiving Day Race at 9 a.m. look for temps to be between 32° and 35° and wind chills around 30°.
Travel weather looks good for the weekend but there will be some rain arriving late Friday night and continuing into Saturday evening. Rain returns Sunday night.
