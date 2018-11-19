Ethiopia Jews protest Israeli government's emigration delays

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Hundreds of Ethiopian Jews gathered in the capital, Addis Ababa, to protest the Israeli government's decision not to allow all of them to emigrate to Israel, which they said has divided their their families between the two countries.
Representatives of the 8,000 Jews estimated to be remaining in Ethiopia urged the Ethiopian Jews in Israel to think carefully before voting for Israel's ruling party, the Likud, over the delays in their repatriation to Israel.
The Ethiopian Jews claim they are being blocked from emigrating to Israel, despite a 2015 pledge to allow them to do so by the Israeli government.